Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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John Wm. Schreck's avatar
John Wm. Schreck
4h

When one has walked the killing fields of our Civil War, WWI, WWII, and our numerous other conflicts and visited the graves of our fallen, how can one possibly believe another civil war could ever be sought.

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Mark Malcolm's avatar
Mark Malcolm
4h

Here is to ignoring the "foolish little monsters" (great turn of phrase) and to those of Flanders Fields. Be safe Radioman.

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