The Ending Spending Model
Yesterday I was less than complimentary of a bunch of the money spent by Republican billionaires and millionaires to advance the GOP this past year. Many of them threw good money after bad, hired marketers for technology, pooled their money with GOP ad...
Yesterday I was less than complimentary of a bunch of the money spent by Republican billionaires and millionaires to advance the GOP this past year. Many of them threw good money after bad, hired marketers for technology, pooled their money with GOP ad guys who wasted it all, and some invested in massive and elaborately bureaucratic groups. One model moving forward that these people should | Read More »