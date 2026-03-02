Overnight in Austin, Texas, a naturalized American citizen opened fire at a bar, killing several people. He wore a sweatshirt declaring himself “property of Allah,” and his social media feed showed he was inspired to attack due to our engagement in Iran.

Iran’s leadership has declared “global jihad” and is calling for Arabs globally to rise and attack the United States. We may soon find out if the CIA’s fears of sleeper cells in the United States, established because of Joe Biden’s open borders program, are real.

The Democrats in the United States Congress will not, despite recent developments, fund the Department of Homeland Security. We could really use it to be fully functional right now.

Dearborn Henry Ford Community College Professor Ali Akbar Shdid declared that, “Trump made a huge mistake by killing our beloved leader, Sayid Ali Khamani. He thought that by killing him, he’s going to make the believers submit and make them hopeless. However, we’re going to continue on the path of Sayid Ali Khamani. We’re going to hold his blood, his ideology, we’re going to learn it and teach it to our children and grandchildren.” Professor Shdid is, to my knowledge, still teaching.

The progressive Women’s March spread the lie that the Americans bombed an Iranian school. It was a misfired Iranian missile. The Women’s March is marching for the Ayatollah.

An Imam in Texas is declaring a need to expand the muslim population in the United States to take over.

Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Chicago celebrated Iran's striking an American base in Bahrain. Columbia University rushed out to claim CUAD, a group run by a friend of Zohran Mamdani and that tweeted out “Death to America” in Persian, is not actually a campus group. Then someone pointed out that Columbia University has, itself, promoted CUAD and many of Columbia’s faculty support the organization. The university is now desperately trying to clarify the situation.

Calla Walsh tweeted out, “The only real justice for Imam Khamenei and for all the martyrs will be the total and complete dismantling of the US and ‘Israel.’” Ms. Walsh is a former aide to Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Manolo de Los Santos, executive director of the far-left People’s Forum, is declaring the United States a “rogue state” and wants an anti-imperialist struggle.

Cliff Connolly, a leader of the Democratic Socialists of America, declared on social media that, “the duty of every US socialist is to make sure it ends in our government’s defeat. May God protect the people of Iran, and may God damn the Trump regime.” Jesse Brown, a City Councilman in Indianapolis, Indiana, after the attack started, replied, “Amen.”

The Democratic Socialists of America have been connecting with the Chinese Communist Party to take pro-China positions against American “imperialism.” This tracks with the positions of both a city councilman in Indianapolis and the Mayor of New York City.

Over the past seventy-two hours, Iran has attacked more countries in the Middle East than Israel has in fifty years. Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, and Syria have all been attacked. French and British positions have been attacked despite both countries not assisting the United States. They are assisting now.

The United States and Israel have an ever-growing list of kills in Iran. The Ayatollah is dead. No, not Khamani. We killed that Ayatollah and have already killed his successor in office.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps is melting down, with some no longer following orders. Israelis hacked Iran’s television broadcasts to transmit messages to the Iranian people, many of whom have taken to the streets to overthrow the regime.

Three American soldiers died in Kuwait, and the American press rushed out to suggest this would break up MAGA. Iranians rushed to post statements of thanks for the soldiers’ lives and condolences to their families.

In January, the American Left marched for the despots of Venezuela.

In February, the American Left marched for Canadian hockey players.

In March, the American Left is marching for the despots of Iran.

The people who claim they want “no kings” really seem like what they really oppose is America itself.

Here, white progressives and Islamic agitators are calling for the destruction of Israel and the United States. In the streets of Tehran, the Iranian people are waving American and Israeli flags, cheering on Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Evil is on the march in the streets of the United States as righteous justice rains down on Iran. Days like this, watching these progressive antics, they should be thankful Donald Trump is no Pinchoet and, besides, all the helicopters are in the Middle East right now.