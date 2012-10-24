The Extremists Who Report the News
I’m sending Richard Mourdock some money and you should too. I want to explain to you just how extremist the media is on abortion and just how much spinning in favor of killing kids the media does. According to Gallup polling, roughly a quarter of...
I’m sending Richard Mourdock some money and you should too. I want to explain to you just how extremist the media is on abortion and just how much spinning in favor of killing kids the media does. According to Gallup polling, roughly a quarter of the population supports Richard Mourdock’s position on abortion â€” that the only exception in support of abortion should be the | Read More »