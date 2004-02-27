National Review has on its website this picture of Christ (with apologies to K-Lo for pulling up a picture on their server):

Whenever we see pictures of Christ, paintings from long ago, to present depictions, he generally looks the same = long hair, a beard, etc.

There were no photographs back then. So, how did we develop this image? I have heard many people say the image comes from that on the Shroud of Turin. I'm one of those people who believes things like the shroud are possible, but I don't know for sure what to think of it -- though science has not effectively debunked its age.

So, dear readers, any thoughts on where we get the common image of Christ?