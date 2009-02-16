Here we go folks.

The Fairness Doctrine is going to make a comeback under the Obama administration. It just won't be via Congress and it won't be called the "Fairness Doctrine." It'll come via the FCC, involve restrictions on media ownership and content, and it'll apply to the internet too.

As Brian Darling noted, the administration and leftists in Congress will be using the Center for American Progress's outline.

From the Prowler:

"This isn't just about Limbaugh or a local radio host most of us haven't heard about," says Democrat committee member. "The FCC and state and local governments also have oversight over the Internet lines and the cable and telecom companies that operate them. We want to get alternative views on radio and TV, but we also want to makes sure those alternative views are read, heard and seen online, which is becoming increasingly video and audio driven. Thanks to the stimulus package, we've established that broadband networks -- the Internet -- are critical, national infrastructure. We think that gives us an opening to look at what runs over that critical infrastructure."

Here's the gist of what'll happen. Congress will restrict how many stations a company can own in a market. They'll also require advisory boards for each station and make it easier to address consumer complaints against stations.

One of the requirements will be diversity of ideas on the air, so if a company is just broadcasting Rush Limbaugh on all stations in a state, consumers can file complaints. Likewise, the advisory boards' demands will have to be adhered to by the stations.

If the stations' advisory boards are filled with liberals who demand Rush Limbaugh be taken off the air, the station will have to comply in order to keep its license.

In addition, there's this:

Also involved in "brainstorming" on "Fairness Doctrine and online monitoring has been the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, which has published studies pressing for the Fairness Doctrine, as well as the radical MoveOn.org, which has been speaking to committee staff about policies that would allow them to use their five to six million person database to mobilize complaints against radio, TV or online entities they perceive to be limiting free speech or limiting opinion.

So it'll no longer be what the market wants. It'll be what the left demands.