WaPo loves to talk about Kerry and faith:

John F. Kerry, a lifelong Roman Catholic, carries in his briefcase an unmarked manila folder stuffed full of religion articles, scriptures, personal reflections -- and a sermon the Democrat has been fine-tuning since the early 1980s.

. . . .

A study by Democratic pollsters Stan Greenberg and Matt Hogan shows the Bush strategy is working with key demographic groups. In a memo this week, the two said Bush is gaining support among white devout evangelicals, blue-collar women older than 50 and white Catholics who attend church every week. Kerry, they said, is offsetting the Bush surge by picking up similar support from non-practicing evangelicals, some of whom are turned off by Bush's emphasis on faith. Well, that's it, isn't it? Bush, the man of faith, is comfortable with it and Kerry isn't. Probably Kerry isn't because, despite WaPo describing him as "a life long Catholic," he is Catholic on by birth, but not by faith.

The elites risk deluding themselves into thinking most people don't care about faith or prefer people who don't express their faith. That may be what the elites feel, but middle America clearly wants someone comfortable with the Lord.

The most disturbing part of the whole story is this:

Kerry has said he believes life begins at conception but opposes federal restriction on a woman's right to have an abortion. He recently said he disagrees with Catholic doctrine that homosexual activity is a sin.

So, he believes life begins at conception, but he sees nothing wrong with that life being ripped out of a womb and killed? That is reprehensible. That is the danger for a pandering flip-flopper. Most abortionists reject the "life begins at birth" mantra, because then they don't have to dig into the deeper questions of murdering that life.

Shallow John is willing to say both -- life begins at conceptions and there is no problem killing it off. To what point then? At what point prior to birth does it become wrong John?