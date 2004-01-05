Robert Novak has a little ditty about Bolivia today. The problem the administration appears to have -- which is the same problem the last two administrations have had -- is focusing on South America as a drug problem. South America is not a per se drug infested continent. It is a terrorist playground. First the Nazis, then the drug lords, and now Al'Qaeda and the IRA go down there for training.

Then, of course, is the Bolivian Beach issue. With Carter and Castro both thinking it's a good idea, and Peru on the road to true democracy, watch out for invasion.