The Film Maker Is Arrested
Glenn Reynolds has all the details on the arrest of the film maker who made the movie that Barack Obama says caused riots throughout the Middle East. I’m going to be charitable here and presume that the man was arrested on other issues that would...
Glenn Reynolds has all the details on the arrest of the film maker who made the movie that Barack Obama says caused riots throughout the Middle East. I’m going to be charitable here and presume that the man was arrested on other issues that would not have come to light had such much light been pointed in his direction this past week. Note in the | Read More »