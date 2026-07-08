Personal Note up first today. My friend Leland Vittert at NewsNation, one of the best and fairest journalists in America, has his excellent War Notes now on Substack. I highly recommend you subscribe. I am a subscriber. Also, if you have not watched NewNation, you should consider it. It actually works really hard to be straight news focusing on the news and straight analysis without partisan spin and the 3 billion faces panel of talking heads who yell at each other without advancing the subject. I work really hard on my own show to tell you guys the truth about the news and not just give you the partisan talking points. That’s why I like NewsNation and Leland, especially. Subscribe to War Notes here.

For years, conservatives warned that something was wrong with Joe Biden. We were told we were cruel, ableist, cynical — that we were seeing decline where there was only a stutter, a lifelong tendency to misspeak, the ordinary friction of a long day. The people telling us this were not only Democratic politicians. They were the anchors, the fact-checkers, and the explainer-journalists whose entire professional identity rests on knowing better than the rubes. And when anyone of note confirmed what we had been saying, he had to be destroyed.

Robert Hur was not a Fox News contributor. He was a special counsel appointed to examine Biden’s handling of classified documents. He declined to bring charges, and in explaining why, he wrote the sentence that detonated Washington: a jury, he judged, would see “a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”

For that act of professional candor, Hur was accused of gratuitous cruelty, of auditioning for a MAGA job, and of smearing a good man. The president summoned the cameras to prove his sharpness and promptly confused the leaders of Egypt and Mexico. The message to every Democrat watching was unmistakable: the penalty for telling the truth about Biden is excommunication.

Then came June 27, 2024.

The emperor walked onto a CNN debate stage with no clothes, and ninety minutes later the denial machine that had run for four years seized in a single night. Even then, they did not surrender. They lingered. For weeks, loyalists insisted Biden had a cold, a bad night, a clip was a cheap-fake edit — until they could insist no longer. When the dam finally broke, the party did not return the decision to the voters who had just renominated him. It reached past them, forced him out, and dropped Kamala Harris into a general election with barely a hundred days on the clock. Ask her how that felt.

I lay all of this out again because we are now watching the exact same film, and the projector is running in Maine.

Graham Platner won the Democratic Senate nomination running away with the vote — better than seventy percent of the primary vote — after conservatives and even establishment Democrats had already documented, in public, the opposition research the progressive Left pretended not to see: the tattoo widely recognized as an SS death’s head, which he first claimed not to understand; the years on an anonymous messaging app; the explicit texts to other women during his marriage. Republicans and even centrist Democrats didn’t whisper these things; they published them. And the same class that spent four years insulating Biden went to work insulating Platner: it’s just text messages, waved one Democratic senator; seems like a lot of nothing, shrugged another when the allegations turned physical.

And when a Democrat broke ranks to say what conservatives were saying, the party did to him what it had done to Robert Hur. John Fetterman — who actually flipped a Republican-held seat and who knows something about winning a purple state — called Platner what he plainly appeared to be, and was treated as the problem. Not the tattoo. Not the conduct. The man who named it. The machine’s instinct, as always, was not to examine the accusation but to hunt the accuser.

The clearest proof came from inside his own campaign. Genevieve McDonald — a former Democratic state representative and lobster boat captain from Down East Maine — signed on as Platner’s political director to lend a first-time candidate local credibility. Then she read what he had written, and she left. She resigned rather than stand behind a man who had blamed women for their own assaults, and when the campaign offered her fifteen thousand dollars to sign a nondisclosure agreement, she turned the money down so she could tell the truth. For that, she was branded a saboteur, a turncoat, a “destroyer of lives” — attacked by Platner, by his wife, and by the Democratic officials circling their wagons. Every warning she gave was later confirmed, down to the extramarital sexting his own wife had flagged. She was the first person to see the whole picture, and the party’s answer was to shoot the witness.

Nowhere was that instinct uglier than in how they handled the women. Lyndsey Fifield — a conservative who spent years at the Heritage Foundation — went on the record with serious allegations of physical mistreatment. Because she was a Republican, the campaign branded her a lifelong GOP operative, and the party’s defenders let her account die in the cold, including the defenders at the New York Times who took a “catch and kill” approach to Fifield’s allegations.

The lesson landed exactly as intended: an accusation is only real if the accuser has the correct politics. It was only when a second woman — a progressive who shared Platner’s politics — accused him of rape, an allegation he denies, and only when the polling began to collapse, that Schumer, Gillibrand, Warren, Sanders, and the rest discovered their consciences and their exits at the same instant. The campaign arm that had shielded him announced it would not spend a dollar if he stayed. Suddenly, there was a ballot deadline and a scramble for a replacement.

Notice the pattern, because it is the whole story. In both cases, the primary voters made a choice. In both cases, the party decided, after the fact, that the voters had chosen wrong. And in both cases, the same institution that lectures America about authoritarianism and “threats to democracy” moved heaven and earth to override the expressed will of its own electorate the moment that will became inconvenient. The people who cannot stop saying democracy is on the ballot keep discovering, at the decisive moment, that they trust themselves more than the demos.

The connective tissue running through both debacles is the press. Not because reporters conspired in a room, but because they picked a side and then behaved accordingly — dismissing, excusing, and waving away every alarm the right raised until the alarm became a fire no one could deny. Here is the irony the media has not absorbed: that protection is not a gift to the Democratic Party. It is a trap. A friendly press that suppresses a candidate’s weaknesses does not make him stronger. It preserves him, unvetted, until the general election — when the shield disappears and the voters who were never told the truth meet all of it at once. Biden was protected right up to the debate stage, and the protection is precisely what left his party no time to recover. Platner was protected right up until he wasn’t.