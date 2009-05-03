As some of you know, my fellow Council Member Elaine Lucas has submitted legislation to declare Barack Obama a member of Macon's City Council. Tomorrow in committee we begin discussing the legislation. Below are a few of my amendments:

Erickson Amendment to the RESOLUTION OF THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MACON, GEORGIA HONORING PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA ON BECOMING THE 44TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, AND PROCLAIMING HIM AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THE MACON CITY COUNCIL; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.

Move to insert a new second Whereas clause to read:

â€œWHEREAS, we appreciate Barack Obamaâ€™s candidness in his autobiography admitting that he had snorted cocaineâ€ Erickson Amendment to the RESOLUTION OF THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MACON, GEORGIA HONORING PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA ON BECOMING THE 44TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, AND PROCLAIMING HIM AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THE MACON CITY COUNCIL; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.

Move to insert a new second Whereas clause to read:

â€œWHEREAS, we hold no ill will with regard to Barack Obama being the only member of the Illinois State Senate to speak in favor of infanticide during his tenure thereâ€ Erickson Amendment to the RESOLUTION OF THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MACON, GEORGIA HONORING PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA ON BECOMING THE 44TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, AND PROCLAIMING HIM AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THE MACON CITY COUNCIL; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.

Move to insert a new third Whereas clause to read:

â€œWHEREAS, because of Barack Obama Americans everywhere now make sure their vehiclesâ€™ tires have adequate and appropriate tire pressureâ€ Erickson Amendment to the RESOLUTION OF THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MACON, GEORGIA HONORING PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA ON BECOMING THE 44TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, AND PROCLAIMING HIM AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THE MACON CITY COUNCIL; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.

Move to insert a new second Whereas clause to read:

â€œWHEREAS, with Barack Obama election and, in his own words, â€this was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to healâ€ Erickson Amendment to the RESOLUTION OF THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MACON, GEORGIA HONORING PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA ON BECOMING THE 44TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, AND PROCLAIMING HIM AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THE MACON CITY COUNCIL; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.

Move to insert a new second Whereas clause to read:

â€œWHEREAS, prior to entering elected office, Barack Obama started his political fudraising efforts in the living room of noted domestic terrorist Bill Ayers, a man who planned to kill numerous American policemen,â€ Erickson Amendment to the RESOLUTION OF THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MACON, GEORGIA HONORING PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA ON BECOMING THE 44TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, AND PROCLAIMING HIM AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THE MACON CITY COUNCIL; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.

Move to insert a new second Whereas clause to read:

â€œWHEREAS, prior to entering elected office, Barack Obama boldy admitted to attending meetings of the American Community Party with his childhood mentor Frank Davis,â€

Erickson Amendment to the RESOLUTION OF THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MACON, GEORGIA HONORING PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA ON BECOMING THE 44TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, AND PROCLAIMING HIM AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THE MACON CITY COUNCIL; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.

Move to insert a new second Whereas clause to read:

â€œWHEREAS, prior to and after entering elected office, Barack Obama felt no shame sitting for twenty years in front of a preacher who referred to the United States as the â€˜U-S-of-KKK-Aâ€ and preached that white America created HIV/AIDS to infect black men,â€ Erickson Amendment to the RESOLUTION OF THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MACON, GEORGIA HONORING PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA ON BECOMING THE 44TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, AND PROCLAIMING HIM AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THE MACON CITY COUNCIL; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.

Move to insert a new second Whereas clause to read:

â€œWHEREAS, since becoming President, Barack Obama has in one hundred days generated a larger national debt than eight years of George W. Bush, but unlike George Bush, Barack Obamaâ€™s heart is in the right place,â€

Erickson Amendment to the RESOLUTION OF THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MACON, GEORGIA HONORING PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA ON BECOMING THE 44TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, AND PROCLAIMING HIM AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THE MACON CITY COUNCIL; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.

Move to insert a new second Whereas clause to read:

â€œWHEREAS, proving his wisdom, Barack Obama has chosen a course of national security policy that will willfully allow terrorists now housed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to enter upon American soil,â€