The First of Many 2016 Polls
Let the games begin for 2016. RedState readers, who do you prefer? Who is your preferred candidate for 2016 Jeb Bush Ben Carson Chris Christie Mike Huckabee Bobby Jindal John Kasich Mike Pence Rick Perry Rick Santorum Scott Walker Other Free polls from Po
Let the games begin for 2016. RedState readers, who do you prefer?
Who is your preferred candidate for 2016 Jeb Bush Ben Carson Chris Christie Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard
Sen. Ted Cruz
Senate Republican Average
See Full Scorecard94% Mike Huckabee Bobby Jindal John Kasich Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)Heritage ActionScorecard
Sen. Rand Paul
Senate Republican Average
See Full Scorecard92% Mike Pence Rick Perry Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)Heritage ActionScorecard
Sen. Marco Rubio
Senate Republican Average
See Full Scorecard81% Rick Santorum Scott Walker Other Free polls from Pollhost.com
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