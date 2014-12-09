Let the games begin for 2016. RedState readers, who do you prefer?

Who is your preferred candidate for 2016 Jeb Bush Ben Carson Chris Christie Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Ted Cruz

Senate Republican Average

See Full Scorecard94% Mike Huckabee Bobby Jindal John Kasich Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Rand Paul

Senate Republican Average

See Full Scorecard92% Mike Pence Rick Perry Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Marco Rubio

Senate Republican Average

See Full Scorecard81% Rick Santorum Scott Walker Other Free polls from Pollhost.com

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