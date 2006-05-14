Sure, Evelyn says "Da Da" and "Ma Ma" more particularly to each of us, but rather indiscriminately. But, today, she hurled her toy as far as she could, looked up at us, and said, "Uh-oh."

Then she did it again and again and again and again. Each time trying to refine the "oh" and make it less "uh." She was quite proud of herself.

Evelyn constantly stares at our lips when we are talking and tries her best to form words. Well, today she did it -- complete with actions.

Now to just teach her that "uh-oh" is for the accidental drop and not the intentional throw.