People laugh when you say it and they think you are a nut job. But it is true. Venezula has just taken a giant step forward on the path to naming Chavez as dictator for life:

Venezuela suspended the right of the country's 24 million people to carry firearms in a bid to damp violence that has claimed the lives of at least 10 protesters in the last week, Defense Minister General Jorge Garcia said.

Garcia said the suspension would start at 6 p.m. (5 p.m. New York time) today and continue through March 14. The restriction was imposed as hundreds of Chavez opponents protested in the capital for an eighth day.

See also Hitler, Mao, Lenin, etc.