Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Russ Brian's avatar
Russ Brian
7d

Unfortunately, yet again you lay out very factual view of two unrelated but important issues. Never was a Trump the man fan but initially thought at least his policies in Trump term 1 were sound, but except for closing the border, the surprise of the tariffs, the dithering on Iran, and siding with Putin, all the while enriching his family and supporters, term 2 is a disaster for the country. He goes around saying he may be the last Republican president if the mid terms don’t go well. Well, he’s only got himself to blame.

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
7d

Regrets, yeah I have some. Who knew we would be where we are today after November 2024.

Mr. President what the heck are you thinking and what the heck have you done?

You had my support, now where is yours?

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