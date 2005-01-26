Social Security is to the media and Democrats the opposite of homelessness. When Democrats are in charge, social security needs saving and homelessness does not exist. When Republicans are in charge, social security suddenly becomes solvent and the homeless overflow into the streets. Unfortunately for all of us, the light at the end of the social security tunnel is not the sun, but a fast approaching train.

In 1998, after announcing in his State of the Union address that the government must "save social security first," then President Bill Clinton went on a campaign to promote just that.

The rest is posted at RedState. Read it here. It is time to take on the modern flat earth society a/k/a the Democrats.