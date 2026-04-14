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Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson. It’s April 14th. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, actually big business news. United Airlines wants to merge with American Airlines. That would give them 40% of the aviation capacity in the United States, which is probably a deal breaker out of the gate. Delta right now, I believe, is the largest. Between Delta and United, they control 60% of air capacity in the United States. And then you’ve got Southwest, number four. You’ve got Alaskan Air, Frontier, Spirit, JetBlue, others. JetBlue, obviously on hard times right now wanting to merge with Spirit, which was kind of a weird merger to begin with.