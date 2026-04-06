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Hello, America. It is April 6th. I’m Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, the Artemis II is now further away from Earth than any manned mission ever. They’ll be going behind the moon and losing contact with us in a few hours, by about 6:30 p.m. NASA expects all communication will be lost with Artemis II. Along the way, they’ve observed new features on the moon that have not otherwise been seen, and they named one crater Carol after the pilot’s wife. She died of cancer — or the commander, rather — his wife died of cancer a few years ago. So now there’s a crater on the moon documented and named after his wife.