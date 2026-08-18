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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. It’s August 18th. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Before I begin, though, I have a question from listener Joe in Florida. Will the “Not Safe Radio Show” be recorded? It will not. It’s going to be an off-the-record night. Why? Because I’ve got a lot of stories, not just about my life, but about politicians in my life that I am going to tell. They’re somewhat sensitive. I do have permission to tell the stories, but they’re not really for public consumption. So you’ve got to be there to hear them. In fact, we’ll be taking people’s cell phones as well. It’s going to be an off-the-record night. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I hope that you can come. You can text the word SHOW to 33-777.

It’s going to be October 10th at 7 p.m. at the Gas South Arena just north of Atlanta. There’s a hotel on site, a Westin Hotel with some great rooms just renovated. It should be a fun time. So, the “Not Safe Radio Show”, October 10th. Text the word SHOW to 33-777. One night only.