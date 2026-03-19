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Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson. It’s March 19th. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, prayers for Chuck Norris. He’s in the hospital in Hawaii. It must be a very big deal for something to put Chuck Norris in the hospital. So keep him in your prayers. And if you’ve got a great Chuck Norris joke, leave it in the comments and we can relive some of them tomorrow. Such a legendary actor. Such a legendary guy. Keep him in your prayers, please.