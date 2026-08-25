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Hello, America. It is August 25th. I’m Erick Erickson. “The Four Things You Need to Know” starts now.

I asked yesterday about your thoughts on the immigration system and the father of the sailor who’s probably being deported. First Chevalier says, I’ve long said I wouldn’t entertain talk about a pathway to citizenship unless and until the border was secured. First, the border is secured. So let’s talk about figuring out how to discern the good people we want in the country from the Biden Democrat era open border policies. On this issue, I think we can impute good things to the father from the son serving in the country. Bo said, this has consistently been an issue for me. Some people complain amnesty, but people who have been here for years and have raised families and contributed to society need a path to legal status, perhaps not citizenship, but they’re here and should be offered a way to remain, kind of like the DACA kids back in the day. Drake says, we must minimize these stories. We need to admit that human laws can never account for every situation. And in those moments, we can afford a little mercy as long as no one is put in danger.