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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. I’m back. After the last couple of days, there hasn’t been a lot of news, and the news is now pouring in. It is November 5th. Let’s get to it.

First, a bloody, bloody day on Wall Street. It is the financial equivalent of what happened to the Republicans, although not that bad. The Dow is down over 1,700 points as I am recording right now, the NASDAQ is down over 1,300 points and in bear market territory, and the S&P is down 300 points. What’s going on?