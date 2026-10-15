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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon, October 15th.

House note first. Housekeeping. I won’t be here tomorrow. I’ve got a company retreat. We’ll see who gets fired if they drop me on the trust fall.

But first, the president has canceled plans to live stream the Nadal Hassan execution. Bipartisan outrage over this and massive polling numbers that though a majority of Americans support his execution, an even larger majority are opposed to the live streaming of his execution.