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Hello, America. It is July 6th. I’m Erick Erickson. Hope you had a great Independence Day weekend.

These are “The Four Things You Need to Know”. Before I get to those, just some comments from last week. Phillip said, on Mr. Trump’s attempt to take get stakes in companies. I’m just going to point out that we don’t have to speculate on what Andrew Jackson and his democracy would have thought of such things. We know government picking winners and losers was something the democratic party was against and why they were against internal improvements being funded by the federal government. Maybe Mr. Trump needs to have Henry Clay’s portrait overlooking the Resolute Desk, not old Hickory.

And David wrote OpenAI wants the government to have a stake to bail them out. When all this AI implodes AI is still years away from true profitability. And we’ll need government support to survive. The open funds that kept a company like Amazon alive while it only sold books have dried up. Not necessarily the case, David. Plenty of investment opportunities out there if done right. I don’t like this government socialism business.