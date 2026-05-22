Subscribe on YouTube

Hello America, it is Erick Erickson and it is May 22nd. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, before I get to those, I asked yesterday what y’all thought about this non-weaponization fund. Matt Kramer says, “I haven’t read enough to see what this $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund is, but any new government fund with a billion on it sounds like a very bad idea.” Phillips says, “There’s a reason why councils in the Roman Republic era faced an audit after their year of service was done to ensure they bought friends with their own money, not the Republic’s.” Hayes says a slush fund of the type being considered would be a true Pandora’s box created at your own peril. Andrew says, “I’m not a fan of the slush fund, but as I understand it, at least being managed by the DOJ, and I think it’s less problematic than the Obama era sue and settle while giving two for one credit if the defendant gave money to the approved third party political ally of the Obama administration. I’m not going to get too riled up about this until I start seeing the Democrats call out their own side for similar or worse behavior.”