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Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson. It is October 7th. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, it’s something I talked about on the radio show as well, but you need to know about this: the known unknowns in the polling right now. Here’s what we know. Democrats are suddenly seeing a massive surge in the polling, but numerous pollsters on both the left and the right are pointing out this appears to be fundraising pollsters. It’s a couple of big-name pollsters, but they appear to be paid polls, and the Democrats are suddenly surging disproportionately in these polls, and it looks like Democrats are circulating these to try to lure donors in who have sat on the sidelines.