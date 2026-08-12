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Hello, America. It is Erick Erickson. It’s August 12th. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know”.

But first, I apparently triggered some of my readers yesterday by pointing out the false rumor about Anthony Fauci and miscarriages and the COVID vaccine. And I’m just, Michael is indicative of a lot of it. And Michael, I don’t mean to pick on you, but this is the comment. It’s lazy to simply say that anyone who thinks there’s a link between the vaccine and miscarriages is hate-filled or crazy, etc. It’s way too early in that conversation to simply write it off like that. The subject came up because it was found and raised by Ron Johnson and Fauci’s newly discovered text message trove, that there is supposedly tons and tons of evidence to the contrary is news to me and I’m fairly well dialed in. Moreover, it’s always common sense to me that...

Now I lost the train here. that pregnant women should not be taking the vaccine, and I got mine. My daughter wouldn’t even eat pepperoni pizza when she was pregnant. Why would she automatically take a new vaccine? Also, if Fauci had concerns, then he should have aired them, not kept them to himself. Y’all have completely misread the situation, and this is why the Internet is... I think, rotting people’s brains.

Michael, it’s not lazy to simply say that anyone who thinks there’s a link between the vaccine and miscarriage is hateful or crazy. Actually, at this point, the people who are circulating are the crazy crank conspiracy theorists. To say that it’s too early as well to think otherwise, it’s way too early in the conversation to simply write it off like that, was six years ago. Anthony Fauci raised the concern in private emails that they needed to look at this.

Now, let me just reset everyone straight here, and this is the frustration with the way the internet works. Anthony Fauci had concerns to the researchers of the mRNA vaccine in 2020 to make sure that there was not a connection between miscarriages and the COVID vaccine. It was his private concern, and he didn’t want to raise it publicly because he didn’t want to scare people while they were researching it. So they researched it. They did research it. And guess what? Even the people who are COVID skeptics, like Alex Berenson, who don’t like the COVID vaccine and think it causes problems, even a guy like that who thinks the COVID vaccine causes problems actually acknowledges the overwhelming body of research shows there is no tie to the COVID vaccine causing miscarriages.

Now, Michael writes, my daughter wouldn’t even eat pepperoni pizza when she was pregnant. Why would she take a new vaccine? No one asked your daughter to take the COVID vaccine while she was pregnant, I hope. In fact, the medical research at the time suggested you don’t take the vaccine while you were pregnant. The tie-in, in Fauci’s concern was that women who took the vaccine and then subsequently became pregnant have miscarriages, and the data doesn’t show that. The data does not show that. We now have five years of data. We have pregnancies that came after the COVID vaccine. That was the point. I’m not here to defend Anthony Fauci. I’m here to say conspiracy theorists are actually taking one thing he did say privately and turned it into a conspiracy that he knew that there was a tie when, in fact, even the people who hate the COVID vaccine say there was no tie. This is why the Internet breaks people’s brains here. Anthony Fauci raised a private concern and said, please research this. They researched it. They found out there was not a concern. And guess what? We now have five years of women getting pregnant who have taken the COVID vaccine. And there is no statistical rise in miscarriages for women who had the COVID vaccine. That’s all this is. There’s nothing more than that. But there are people on the internet who want you to believe there is. And my job is to push back and give you the truth. And the truth is. His concern was privately raised so they could research it. They researched it and found no tie-in, and even the COVID vaccine critics say he was right to do so. If you think he’s wrong, you’re not only in the minority, you’re in the minority defying the people who hate the COVID vaccine but wanted reasonable science to be done.

Now, on with the show.