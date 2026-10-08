(Watch Above)

Subscribe on YouTube

Hello, America. It is October 8th. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon. I’m Erick Erickson.

One housekeeping note: I will not be around tomorrow. I’ll be tied up tomorrow afternoon and not going to be able to do this. Those of you in the southeast, get your weather warnings as a hurricane rolls through the southeast. It’s going to be a lot of rain from Louisiana through Georgia. Most of the heavy stuff in Mississippi and Alabama headed north into Tennessee. Just keep an eye out.