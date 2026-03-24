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Hello, America. It is March 24th. I’m Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, Republicans have offered Democrats a deal that they think Democrats might take to open up airports and fund TSA, but not ICE. The structure of the deal is very simple. Democrats, in exchange for funding the rest of Homeland Security, including the Coast Guard, FEMA, and Transportation Safety Administration, would not have to vote to fund ICE and Border Patrol.