(Watch Above)

Subscribe on YouTube

Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” today, August 11th.

Up first, Lisa wants to know what we’re hearing from the Iranian people these days. That’s a great question. What I am hearing from people is disheartening. The Iranian people really believe Donald Trump was not going to be an Obama on this and that he was going to help overthrow the regime. And the Iranian people are bitterly disappointed. Now, keep in mind, there are about 10 million Iranians who thoroughly support the Iranian regime, but overwhelmingly the Iranian people do not. I should say 10% of the Iranian people support the Iranian regime. 90% of the Iranian people are not even Arab Muslims. They don’t support the Iranian regime, and they really do want the regime gone. They really hoped and believed that President Trump, when he said help was on the way, meant it, and now they don’t.

Tracy and several others basically asking the same question. What’s the government going to do about the shortage of weapons? How are we going to rebuild them? Can Israel build them? Israel builds its Iron Dome missiles pretty effectively, and Israel’s been helping us, but Israel is focused on Israel. We don’t have the capacity at this point. Raytheon, Lockheed, and our other defense contractors, they don’t have the supply and command, the production command to be able to do it. It’s one reason the president is toying with giving it to Ukraine. They are desperate for Patriot missiles and would be able to get people up and running quickly to be able to manufacture them. And frankly, I think we should do that in large part because it would show our defense industry how to rebuild because right now they seem to have forgotten that knowledge.

