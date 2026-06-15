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Hello, America. It’s June 15th. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, one thing is clear about this memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran that they have signed but will not yet release publicly. And that is that Iran is going to now make money off the Strait of Hormuz. It’s not going to be called a toll, so we can say that Iran will no longer toll ships going through the Strait of Hormuz, but it will be a quote-unquote service fee.