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Hello America, I’m Erick Erickson. It is May 28th and these are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, there’s real conflicting reports over the Iran deal. We may have a 60-day kick-the-can approach that Iran has agreed to, except Israeli media says that the Ayatollah of Iran has actually told the negotiators for Iran not to take the deal, and there may be disagreements inside Iran over the deal. We’re also waiting to see if the president of the United States would take the deal.