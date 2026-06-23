(Watch Above)

Subscribe on YouTube

Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” for June 23rd.

Before I begin, I want to ask you to leave a comment. It’s specifically on, now that we’re a week removed from the unveiling of the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran, do you support it or not? Now, I’m actually very curious if you support it and if you don’t support it, what do you think should be done? If anything, leave me a comment and, well, let’s get on with the news.