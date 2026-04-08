Subscribe on YouTube

Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, I did ask you guys for your takes yesterday on what’s going on with the supposed peace deal or truce. Tracy says the U.S. government has to insist on regime change. It’s the only hope for the people of Iran. I pray regime change can happen. I’m proud of our military and the progress they’ve made. I’m pleased our military has been successful in crippling their capabilities of possessing nuclear weapons. I hope this leads to long-lasting peace.