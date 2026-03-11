Subscribe on YouTube



Hello, America. It's Erick Erickson. It is March 11th. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” before you get home from work.



Up first, I did ask you guys about what you thought about the campaign and its progress. And, well, the consensus—I don't even need to read all the comments—basically, everyone is “End the regime”. And I think there is consensus there. We can't let go of the tiger by its tail because it's just going to be angry and come after us.

Josh Hawley of Missouri is telling the president, just go on and say we've won and come home. That would be a disastrous, disastrous idea if we did that because, well, Iran would still be coming after us. We need to topple the regime. Something is happening in Iran. We'll get to that here in a minute.