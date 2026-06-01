Subscribe on YouTube

Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. It is June 1st. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, it’s my birthday week, officially on Wednesday. And every week at this time, I highlight nonprofits that are worth considering. And today, consider helping Help the Persecuted. It’s a nonprofit that helps Muslims who convert to Christianity in the Middle East and other Christians who are persecuted around the world. It provides safe houses for them, escape from countries if they’re being hunted for death, provides them job skills and meaningful relationships to share the gospel. You can text the word DONATE to 33777 and help the persecuted. Help those people who are being persecuted in the Middle East.