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Hello, America. It is March 31st. I’m Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” today before you get home.

Up first, yesterday I asked for your theories on why President Trump doesn’t seem to take seriously the Russian threat. Today on my show, I made clear I actually think it’s the isolationists in the White House who have long thought that they could somehow bring the Russians into a Western alliance by coddling them, and I don’t think it’s going to work. The Russians want their own sphere of influence.