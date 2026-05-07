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Hello, America. It is May 7th. I am back. I’m Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

My apologies for the last couple of days. I was traveling and it made it just difficult to be able to get it done in the setup I was in, but I am back.

I actually want to start with a question to you guys. So some friends of mine have been talking about the Iran situation and they’re like, if we’re going to keep paying high gas prices anyway, why not blow the hell out of the Iranians instead of these half measures that keep the regime in place and the rest of us held hostage to their whims? I’m interested in y’all’s take. Is this a prevailing opinion: if we’re going to suffer, we might as well go in and wipe out the regime if we can? Or should we completely back down, cave, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and hope for the best? What says you?