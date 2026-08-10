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Hello, America. It is August 10th. I am Erick Erickson, and these are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, I want to reiterate, if you ever have questions, you can leave your question, and I’ll try to answer your questions in the next day’s show. So if you’ve got any questions about anything, please let me know in the comments. I have a crack team that will read them if I don’t read them because, you know, I don’t want to read the comments. Kidding. I will. Or they will, and I’ll answer your questions if I can. We’ll find the best questions. Not every question, just the best questions.