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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” for July 21st.

I asked if you guys cared about the Paramount-CNN merger. Turns out pretty much nobody does other than progressive leftists. Porter wrote, the left hates what they cannot control. Truth does not matter, only control. CNN controls what the world sees in every airport around the world. That’s why most Europeans see about America. If the left can’t control it, they’re afraid of it and they’ll fight it.

Jim says the outtakes I’ve watched from CBS have seemingly become more balanced when they’re questioning political personalities, more striding in their queries. CBS has become better through the leadership of Bari Weiss. Now if something could improve CNN, even if it’s a rote chance, it should be done.

And Jabster says CBS News has definitely become less left partisan and a lot closer to pitching it down the middle. But nobody would mistake them for Fox News or Newsmax or OAN. Heck, even Fox News isn’t the left’s caricature of Fox News. Progs have nothing worthwhile to complain about if Bari Weiss took over CNN and cleans it up like she did with CBS News.

Now, to the news of the day. Pickaxe Mountain. That is the big mountain in Iran under which they have buried their nuclear capacity. And satellites suggest that they have moved centrifuges there and will begin their nuclear development.