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Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon for August 4th before you get home.

Before I begin with those, I was asking questions yesterday about doing this program still, these four things. And people on YouTube like it on YouTube. People on Substack like to read the transcript. I guess we’ll keep going with it. But one question stood out among all the others, and one comment in particular from Tracy, who wrote, Would it be possible to ask you questions we the listeners, watchers, want answered? One question I have is how do you feel about certain podcasters calling for Amy Coney Barrett to resign after she spoke about being given the bulletproof vest for her protection? The podcaster seemed to feel she cannot handle the pressure. I will name the podcast.

I know what podcast you’re talking about, and I thought the comment was disgraceful. Tracy, yes, I do think if you guys have questions you want me to answer, list them either in the comments on YouTube or in Substack. I’ve got a team that’ll scour them, and I’ll find the very best questions to try to answer in the podcast. That would be good.

As for the Amy Coney Barrett one, I’m actually disgusted by the right’s response, and it’s not all the right. It’s actually the postmodern progressive right that they view the Supreme Court as the left does. It should be transactional. Amy Coney Barrett stood with the right on getting rid of Roe v. Wade. She even, in the same week that decided to stand against the president on the birthright citizenship case, agreed that the temporary status for Haitians could expire, and she’s a woman with adopted kids from Haiti. I would note that Brett Kavanaugh sided with the majority in the birthright citizenship case, and no one is attacking Brett Kavanaugh. They’re attacking the white women with adopted black children, and I don’t think that’s a coincidence.

Amy Coney Barrett has given the president immunity. She kept him on the ballot. She got rid of the administrative state and the bureaucracy. She sided with the right on almost everything they wanted. In fact, in this past term, Amy Coney Barrett stood with Clarence Thomas and sided with Clarence Thomas more than any other justice. And yet they’re attacking Amy Coney Barrett, who’s been more reliably with Clarence Thomas than anyone else on the court. I think we should ask ourselves why that is. And I think the uncomfortable answer is that there are a portion of people on the right who don’t think women should serve on the Supreme Court. They’re as bad as the progressive left. They are the progressive right.

Now, for the headlines.