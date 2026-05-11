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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon for May 11th.

Before I get to those, I asked for your thoughts on redistricting, and a number of y’all chimed in.

Mark says, “I agree with Eric. Partisan redistricting is bad. I don’t like it as it’s manipulative and seeks an advantage. I don’t understand why districts can’t be divided by the state’s counties. That seems equitable to me.”

In that part, one of the problems is that some southern states just kept dividing counties into smaller counties so that rural voters could continue to outnumber cities for a while for legislative reapportionment issues. And so that southern play there, particularly in a place like Georgia, where we have 159 counties, has a lot to do with why you can’t just divide them up by counties. However, you can keep them compact and avoid needlessly breaking up counties as necessary.

Thomas said districts are based on population, but we have AI good enough now to feed it the population data of a state and tell it to split the state into X number of districts of equal population within a few hundred to avoid splitting small towns. Given guidance like make the districts as close to a square as possible, that would take 90% of the human influence out of it.

Pack Mule John responded, “I don’t like it. I agree with Eric. If the politicians did what they were supposed to do, we wouldn’t have to do it.”

John Peterson says, “We should be able to draw geographically logical districts without gerrymandering, but how would you ever get the politicians to give up control?” That there is part of the problem.