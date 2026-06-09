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Hello, America. It is June 9th. I’m Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Before I get to those, though, if you’ll recall yesterday, I told you some boomer from Virginia is suing to stop the UFC fight at the White House, claiming it causes her aesthetic harm to look at what’s happening to the South Lawn of the White House. I’m sure the case will be dismissed unless the judge was appointed by Joe Biden.

Nonetheless, I asked yesterday, “What causes you people aesthetic harm?” Well, Roger says the sheer amount of BS in today’s culture, which by the way appears to be metastasizing, causes me aesthetic harm. Every time I see another story about jackassery, my tender psyche suffers. Amen.

Glenn says, how could any one of the religious right and anyone with moral courage vote for James Talarico, who mocks scripture and God on a regular basis? He’s replying to Art, who says having Ken Paxton as the Republican nominee for U.S. senator could be aesthetic harm. But the real aesthetic harm is how many Republicans, members of the religious right and those with moral courage could vote for him.

Kind of with Glenn on this, the aesthetic harm of James Talarico far exceeds that of Ken Paxton. I mean, that guy, he’s just plain creepy.

Then there’s Dale. I am aesthetically harmed every time I have to buy gasoline. That’ll cost Trump the midterm. Gas prices going down right now.

Landon says campaign ads cause me aesthetic harm during every single televised sporting event every other year. And Caleb says along those lines, the proliferation of campaign signs and how early in the election cycle they appear feels like they’re nearly a year round blight.

Yes to all of those. I will say in Georgia, the good news is you won’t have to see Rick Jackson or Burt Jones after next Tuesday, at least for a little while, as the general election goes into overdrive in Georgia, but the primary and the runoff wind down.

Now, the news of the day. Up first, the president says there will be military action because Iran shot down that Apache helicopter.