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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. It’s July 16th. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” today.

I asked yesterday about your issues with Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, and Hayes said regarding Iran, you will not have stable, consistent access to the strait unless regime change takes place. We need to encourage the moderate Arab states around Iran to get more involved.

First, Chevalier says we can do both. Let’s have the amphibious landing by the Marines and control the coast to 150 miles inland. As we do that, take the islands behind us that are now cut off from their supply lines. That secures the strait.

Philly says keep the Strait of Hormuz open only. That should be our only job.

05 Victory says regime change first and foremost.

J.D. Gower says open the straits, a temporary solution to a temporary problem. Regime change is the more permanent change for a half-century problem.

Deborah says negotiations are fruitless. Iran’s been using it as an opportunity to rebuild and strengthen itself. Regime change is necessary.

And John Bevin says, I got a question. We keep hearing about the Iranians shooting missiles and drones at U.S. bases in countries around Iran. I never hear about those countries shooting back. Can you explain?

Yes, the U.S. is doing it for them. Keep in mind, part of our defense policy in the Middle East to keep peace in the Middle East is that they don’t have major armies and missile technology. We do, and we respond on their behalf, and so we’re defending ourselves.

Thomas says, what would Truman do? Iran seems to be an ideologically frozen regime, as was Japan. It would seem that defeat has to be so complete as to break the ideology. Well, we’ll see where that one goes. Don’t know that we want to be exactly like Truman when it comes to Iran.

Now, up first today. We are bombing Iran again as I am speaking to you this afternoon. Bombs are dropping across Iran again around the Strait of Hormuz as Americans bomb Iranian positions.