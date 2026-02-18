Subscribe on YouTube

Hello America, I'm Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” for February 18th.



Relevant to yesterday's comment where I was asking about what we should do with Iran, you need to know Iran is now preparing for war with the United States. Virtually every American air refueling plane has left the United States for the Middle East. So if it's a plane that refuels other planes, the odds are it's not here, it's there now or headed there as we continue a major buildup.



Israeli reports now suggest its military and emergency services are also preparing for an imminent attack by the United States on Iran.