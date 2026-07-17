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Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson. It is Friday, July 17th, 2026.

These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” before you head home.

I asked yesterday for your thoughts on the corruption issues in the Trump administration.

Lori wrote: “The lack of integrity with so many of those close to Trump is greatly disappointing. He should have had extremely high expectations for all of them and not tolerated anything but uncompromising morals. I think this failure will tarnish his legacy and the chances of perpetuating conservatism.”

Jack says he cares deeply about the various corruption issues, but the prediction market shenanigans are not one of them. “This is not the same as insider trading. In trading markets, your buying and selling of stocks is affecting other people’s ownership stake in various companies and, to a degree, the health of the company itself. The prediction market game is the same as someone having insider information on the health of a player in a sports bet — though maybe a little more certain than that. You’re taking advantage of the bookies, and I could not care less. If no additional information is used to your advantage, the gambling companies earn more money, and that is not a cause I care to take up.”

He adds that in prediction markets you’re actually betting against other people, with the platform simply taking a percentage. “You’re not betting against the prediction markets. The prediction markets are just covering your bets against other people. So in effect, you are ripping off other people with your insider knowledge and not the prediction markets. They’re taking a cut one way or the other.”

Savage Beef writes: “I am a Democrat, so likely not the target of your question, but I do care about the corruption. Ironically, I can now genuinely understand the frustration of 2016 Trump voters. If this is how they felt back then, no wonder they elected a lunatic like Trump. I finally understand the depth of it.”

And Ken says: “I’ve always thought he was better than the Democratic alternatives.”

I’ve always thought Trump was loyal only to Trump. He promised a lot of policy that didn’t come about because he tried to push it through rather than follow the law. He came into office in 2016 with people debating whether or not he was a billionaire. Now he’s making over a billion dollars a year. The Trumps are making the Bidens look like pikers.

Now, to the news of the day.

A wider war appears to be shaping up in the Middle East. We continue to pound Iranian positions along the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran is now targeting U.S. military and allied positions throughout the region. Notably, the one country Iran has thus far not attacked is Israel — and Israel has made very clear they do not presently have plans to engage Iran unless Iran attacks them.