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Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson. Today is July 14th. It’s July, folks. We’re closer than ever to Christmas. My gosh.

These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” first. I got some comments from folks I want to respond to. Bob says, in a war or conflict, information is only shared on a need-to-know basis. You don’t want to let the enemy know you’re being hurt by his actions. There was a saying back in the day, and it’s still true: loose lips sink ships. A thought from an old Army veteran.

That’s true, which is one reason I’m just boggled by the president tweeting, “Hey, we’re going to bomb Iran tonight.” Maybe we should just surprise him. Ed says truth and transparency are necessary for trust with your own, but are a dangerous liability in war. I would have to know something Hegseth. I would have to know everything Hegseth and Trump know to actually decide if what they have publicly stated [is] the right kinds of information. But I don’t have that knowledge, nor do very many others. No president or administration has ever told the truth about probable, pending, or ongoing war. Why do we consider holding the current administration to a different standard?

This actually isn’t a different standard. Congress has a right to know. In fact, Congress requires oversight in the Constitution. So if they’re not telling Congress the truth, even if they’re not telling us, but behind closed doors, they’re not telling Congress the truth about some of the attacks around launch, that’s the problem here. They have an obligation under the Constitution to be truthful to Congress, and they haven’t been. And now they’re prosecuting or purging leakers who have raised the public awareness of what’s happening as a way to inform Congress.

Should the leakers tell Congress themselves? Yes, but here’s the catch. Some of the people have only told Congress and not us, and those two are people who are being investigated. They’re upset that Congress knows more than they want them to know. And Congress is the preeminent branch of government. That’s why it’s Article I. They’re supposed to be the one knowing. It’s a big deal that the Secretary of Defense isn’t being truthful with Congress on this stuff.

Lastly, Dennis says no one commenting on Trump’s Hormuz toll plan, a terrible idea, surely giving credibility and justification to Iran’s eventual imposition of similar fees once the U.S. Navy is gone. So much for Rubio three weeks ago saying that’s the law. It’s an international waterway. No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees. The president thankfully has abandoned the plan.