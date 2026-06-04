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Hello America, it is Erick Erickson and today is June 4th.

These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon before you get home. Before I begin, though, I asked you guys yesterday if it felt like the president had lost the plot. What do you think?

JF Shooter in Atlanta says, yeah, it does seem the president’s lost the plot. He seems easily distracted by the things that will stoke his ego in the short term, like a deal with Iran or putting his lieutenants against each other to testify versus strategic goals and gains for the whole country.

Allen says, it appears that the Iranian government is suffering multiple personality disorder. I’m sure there are some that have the president’s ear who truly wish to make a deal to get their economy back on track. There is, however, the other personality, a hardline faction that is not going to desist from their murderous ways.

And Eric Carman says, I want to believe there’s a strategy being executed. With each passing day, with each missile launch from Iran, I’m less and less confident.

So am I.

Now, these are “The Four Things You Need to Know”.