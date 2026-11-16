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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon, November 16th.

Up first, NVIDIA, and the good times for the AI markets seem to be coming to an end. Right now, the NASDAQ is down almost 600 points, more than 2%, as NVIDIA continues to collapse.