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Hello America, I’m Erick Erickson. It is October 23rd. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

The Ramaswamy situation in Ohio continues to get worse for Republicans. Republicans across Ohio are scrambling not just because of Vivek Ramaswamy’s ad against Amy Acton featuring her mother, but because the president and the vice president have not come out forcefully against it, which now gives reporters another chance to go back to Republicans and say, do you agree with the president, the vice president?